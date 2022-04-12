Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Lowered to $106.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $135.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of SIMO opened at $70.25 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

