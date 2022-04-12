State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,858 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

