State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 515,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

