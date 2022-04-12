State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SLM by 24.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its position in SLM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in SLM by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SLM by 122.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 603,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 280.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

