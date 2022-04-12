State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $223.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.