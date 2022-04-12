Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,070,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter.

RHS stock opened at $175.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.08 and a 1-year high of $176.62.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

