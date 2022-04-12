Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

