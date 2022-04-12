Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

