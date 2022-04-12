Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.