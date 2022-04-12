Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 134 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $181,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.82 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.