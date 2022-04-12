Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 988,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

BNS opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

