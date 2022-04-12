Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,307 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 276,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

