Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD opened at $2.18 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 74.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

