Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Match Group stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

