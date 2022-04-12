Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.46) to GBX 4,850 ($63.20) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,100 ($66.46) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,348.63.

NYSE RIO opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

