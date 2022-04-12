Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,463 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Loews by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,892,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Loews by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 286,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

