B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 149,416 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 149,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$853,165.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,744,694 shares in the company, valued at C$21,382,202.74.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.07. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

