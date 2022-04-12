Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $398.50 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.16 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

