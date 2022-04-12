The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

SMG stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $253.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

