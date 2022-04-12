Financial Analysis: ThredUp (TDUP) vs. Its Competitors

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.90 ThredUp Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.29

ThredUp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ThredUp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 288 1254 3356 63 2.64

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 154.22%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 42.61%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

