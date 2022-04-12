Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) versus American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Head-To-Head Review

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paringa Resources and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.31%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Risk & Volatility

Paringa Resources has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A American Resources $7.76 million 17.71 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.48

Paringa Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paringa Resources (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

