Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,517 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

