Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,696 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ADTN opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

