Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $216,000 Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.