Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

