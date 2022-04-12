Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.16 on Monday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

