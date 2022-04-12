Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.16 on Monday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.