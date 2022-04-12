Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.75 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

