Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 65,236 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $21,224,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $9,599,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $7,638,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 164,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,598 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

TTEC Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.