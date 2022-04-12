Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 118,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ePlus by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ePlus by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ePlus by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

