National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 600 Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period.
Shares of FCOR stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.