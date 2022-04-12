National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 600 Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

