Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $6.54 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $290.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.87. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.