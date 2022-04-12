iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,189 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,328,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 386,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 97,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

INTF stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.