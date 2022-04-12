Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60.

