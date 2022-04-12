National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.