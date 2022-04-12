Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 47,640 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

BMI stock opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

