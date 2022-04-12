Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 87,305 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.