Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MED opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.44 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.89.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

