422 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

