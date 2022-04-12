Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.