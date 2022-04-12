Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 58,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

