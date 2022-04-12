National Bank of Canada FI Invests $29,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.94. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

