Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

