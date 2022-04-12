Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.