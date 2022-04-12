Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of FENG stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
