Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

