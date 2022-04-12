Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 64,892 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,446,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

