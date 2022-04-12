National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

UTHR stock opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

