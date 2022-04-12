National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 201 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

