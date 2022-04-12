National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $149.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.37 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

