National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

