National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

